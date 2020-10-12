News 12 Now | Science Weekly 10-10-20

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In this episode of Science Weekly, we’ll be talking about the James Webb Telescope, letting you know where and when to see Mars at its brightest, and we’ll be giving you an update on Boeing’s Starliner Spacecraft.

Here’s the image of Mars I was able to capture using a long exposure setting on my smart phone and the view through my telescope. If you take any great photos of Mars or any other planets feel free to share them with me and I’ll be sure to feature them in the next episode of Science Weekly. You can email me the photos or submit them on the News 12 App.

NOTE: Since recording this episode NASA announced that the Crew 1 Dragon mission scheduled for the end of the month has been pushed back to early to mid November at the earliest.

