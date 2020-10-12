Military-style rifle stolen from Georgia DNR vehicle

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says a Daniel Defense M-4 rifle was stolen out of a DNR vehicle on Friday.

According to a liability incident report from First Communities Management, Inc., the incident happened at The Haven at Reed Creek around 3 a.m on Oct. 9. That is located off Washington Road, near the Gerald Jones Auto Group and Goodwill.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says four vehicles were broken into, including the DNR vehicle. Out of the four vehicles, they say two were locked and two were unlocked.

In a statement to News 12, a spokesperson from Georgia DNR said, “the Game Warden was following policy regarding the securement of his issued equipment.”

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. If you have any information, please contact them.

