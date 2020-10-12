Advertisement

Maintenance work planned this week on crash-prone stretch of I-20

This Georgia Department of Transportation image taken around 8 a.m. Monday shows mile 189 of westbound Interstate 20, near where roadwork will begin Tuesday.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting Tuesday night, the eastbound Interstate 20 area near Exit 190 in Grovetown will be under maintenance to fix concrete issues.

That’s the same area where several accidents happened in the past couple of weeks.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will start working at 9 p.m. Tuesday, working through Wednesday morning.

There will be five message boards from McDuffie county to the Exit 190 ramp area to alert drivers.

