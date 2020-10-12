Advertisement

Kelly Loeffler to visit Evans today, while Jill Biden to stop in Atlanta

From left: Kelly Loeffler and Jill Biden
From left: Kelly Loeffler and Jill Biden(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ahead of the general elections, a Georgia senator on the ballot is stopping by our area.

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler will be in Evans today for a meet-and-greet with supporters and constituents.

She’ll be at Recteq on Evans to Locks Road at noon.

She’ll also speak about her record in the Senate and about the progress of her campaign.

MORE | Starting today, Georgians can vote early in hopes of avoiding lines

Meanwhile, there’s another big visit on the campaign trail today, this one happening in Atlanta.

Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, is visiting to encourage people to vote early in the election.

She’ll attend an early voting event in Atlanta and also meet with veterans' families.

