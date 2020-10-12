Advertisement

Georgians gear up to vote early, avoid lines

Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting for Georgians begins Monday, allowing more options for voters who want to avoid lines, or worse, crowds in a pandemic.

The early voting window is from October 12 to October 30, and Richmond County voters will head to the Bell Auditorium this year.

“I think COVID 19 has played a big factor in a lot of things, because I really don’t want to be standing in line with people that I don’t know,” said Georgia voter David Hicks.

This might be the first year of early voting for some, but for some voters, like David Peltier, it’s nothing new.

“It’s like a tradition for me. I always go on the very first day of early voting, I get it out of the way early,” said Peltier. He says he’s voted early for every single election.

Grovetown poll worker Shelley Alleyne said she knows people who haven’t voted early before might have questions, and urges people to bring them up with their local poll workers.

“If you’ve never early voted, if you’ve never voted before, the poll workers are there to help and assist you. So just come on out, and get it done early, and hopefully beat all the lines,” said Alleyne

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One dead after Orangeburg County crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision Sunday morning.

News

Military-style rifle stolen from Georgia DNR vehicle

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says a Daniel Defense M-4 rifle was stolen out of a DNR vehicle on Friday.

Viewing Mars

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Sunday Evening Weather Update (10-11-20)

Updated: 7 hours ago

Latest News

News

Gameday with USC’s Sir Big Spur

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
Sir Big Spur, the live mascot for the University of South Carolina, has been to every football game for nearly 15 years. But this year, like so many of us, he’s being forced to watch the games at home because of COVID-19.

News

UPDATE: One charged in deadly Augusta shooting last night

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting death that occurred on the 300 Blk. Barrow Dr. last night.

News

North Augusta fire crews dispatched to Willow Wick Apartments

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The North Augusta Department of Public safety says they were called to Willow Wick Apartments off West Martintown Road Saturday night in reference to a structure fire.

News

Trump has met CDC criteria to end isolation and is cleared to return to an active schedule by his physician

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT
|
By Jason Hoffman and Ben Tinker
President Donald Trump has been cleared to return to an active schedule, according to a new memo from his physician.

News

I-26 head on collision leaves one dead, others seriously injured in Orangeburg County

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT
|
By William Rioux
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a head on collision that happened earlier this morning on I-26 at mile marker 164 in Orangeburg County.

News

GBI investigating officer involved shooting with Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT
|
By William Rioux
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting after the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute this morning.