Georgians gear up to vote early, avoid lines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting for Georgians begins Monday, allowing more options for voters who want to avoid lines, or worse, crowds in a pandemic.

The early voting window is from October 12 to October 30, and Richmond County voters will head to the Bell Auditorium this year.

“I think COVID 19 has played a big factor in a lot of things, because I really don’t want to be standing in line with people that I don’t know,” said Georgia voter David Hicks.

This might be the first year of early voting for some, but for some voters, like David Peltier, it’s nothing new.

“It’s like a tradition for me. I always go on the very first day of early voting, I get it out of the way early,” said Peltier. He says he’s voted early for every single election.

Grovetown poll worker Shelley Alleyne said she knows people who haven’t voted early before might have questions, and urges people to bring them up with their local poll workers.

“If you’ve never early voted, if you’ve never voted before, the poll workers are there to help and assist you. So just come on out, and get it done early, and hopefully beat all the lines,” said Alleyne

