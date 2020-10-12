GBI: 18-year-old arrested for 9-year-old’s murder

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old was arrested in connection to the death of 9-year-old Alazia “Ally” Johnson in Tifton, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Agents said Semaj Antonio Moss, 18, was arrested and charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

He was picked up in Lowndes County by the sheriff’s office and will be taken to the Tift County Jail.

Johnson was found stabbed to death at Peterson Apartments on Oct. 6.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.