Flowing Wells Spring is being sold after decades in 1 family

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The well-known Flowing Wells Spring property is up for sale.

A lot of people probably thought it was publicly owned, but it’s not.

It’s been in the same family for decades, and the current owner inherited it from their father, said real estate agent Tony Atkins, who’s handling the listing for Atkins and Associates Realty.

The 0.27-acre property is up for sale for $49,900, and is under contract, Atkins said. There’s even a backup offer.

“We put a price on it that we thought was very reasonable,” Atkins said.

The property at 3740 Wrightsboro Road is known for its spring where water flows from two pipes and people come from miles to fill buckets with the free water.

Most probably don’t know it’s private land, Atkins said.

“I didn’t even know, myself,” Atkins said.

“Years and years ago, I tried to find the owner, and I couldn’t find them,” he said.

But recently an acquaintance referred him to them.

The property has been committed for sale for two or three weeks, he said.

He said early on in listing process, he contacted the three adjoining property owners — two are private individuals and one is public — and didn’t get any interest from them.

Asked whether the current owner minded members of the public helping themselves to the free-flowing water, Atkins said the owners really couldn’t control it, whether they liked it or not.

He said visitors have sometimes left trash there or caused damage portions of the property, such as a small brick building that’s on the site.

“People make such a mess,” Atkins said, and the owners have gotten written notices from the county “to go out there and clean up other people’s mess.”

As for whether the next owner will assert their private-property rights or go with the flow, that remains to be seen.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.