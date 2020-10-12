Advertisement

Flowing Wells Spring is being sold after decades in 1 family

This is a developing story. For updates, check back here and on News 12.
Water flows from the spring into the creek near this brick well house at the Flowing Wells Spring property.
Water flows from the spring into the creek near this brick well house at the Flowing Wells Spring property.(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The well-known Flowing Wells Spring property is up for sale.

A lot of people probably thought it was publicly owned, but it’s not.

It’s been in the same family for decades, and the current owner inherited it from their father, said real estate agent Tony Atkins, who’s handling the listing for Atkins and Associates Realty.

The 0.27-acre property is up for sale for $49,900, and is under contract, Atkins said. There’s even a backup offer.

“We put a price on it that we thought was very reasonable,” Atkins said.

EARLIER | Is Flowing Wells Spring water safe? We put it to the test

The property at 3740 Wrightsboro Road is known for its spring where water flows from two pipes and people come from miles to fill buckets with the free water.

Most probably don’t know it’s private land, Atkins said.

“I didn’t even know, myself,” Atkins said.

“Years and years ago, I tried to find the owner, and I couldn’t find them,” he said.

But recently an acquaintance referred him to them.

The property has been committed for sale for two or three weeks, he said.

He said early on in listing process, he contacted the three adjoining property owners — two are private individuals and one is public — and didn’t get any interest from them.

Asked whether the current owner minded members of the public helping themselves to the free-flowing water, Atkins said the owners really couldn’t control it, whether they liked it or not.

He said visitors have sometimes left trash there or caused damage portions of the property, such as a small brick building that’s on the site.

“People make such a mess,” Atkins said, and the owners have gotten written notices from the county “to go out there and clean up other people’s mess.”

As for whether the next owner will assert their private-property rights or go with the flow, that remains to be seen.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breezy Hill Road ‘suspicious’ death under investigation

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found inside a home in Aiken County.

News

Coroner probing death of pedestrian following Deans Bridge Road incident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen is investigating the death of a pedestrian hit by a car on Deans Bridge Road last week.

News

Family remembers humble Orangeburg teen who was killed after going missing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
When Imani Gleaton went missing in the middle of the summer, it was the start of many sleepless nights for her family. Now a man is charged with murdering the Orangeburg teen.

News

Learn about 18-year-old Orangeburg murder victim

Updated: 2 hours ago
Imani Gleaton is being remembered as quiet and humble. She wasn’t the type of teenager who would not come home and leave the family worried.

Latest News

News

Perdue, Ossoff set for 1st Georgia Senate debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia is set to face Democrat Jon Ossoff in the first debate of their U.S. Senate race.

News

GBI: 18-year-old arrested in 9-year-old’s murder

Updated: 3 hours ago
An 18-year-old was arrested in connection to the death of 9-year-old Alazia “Ally” Johnson in Tifton, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

News

Voters line up in downtown Augusta to cast early ballots

Updated: 3 hours ago
Monique Williams was in downtown Augusta as people converged on the Bell Auditorium for early voting.

Politics

S.C. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison breaks national fundraising record

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Jaime Harrison for U.S. Senate announced it broke the record for the highest quarterly amount raised by a U.S. Senate candidate in American history.

News

Georgians start early voting: How, when, where to do it

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
If you're interested in early voting, here's what you need to know.

News

Judge won’t make Georgia switch to hand-marked ballots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A federal judge on Sunday expressed serious concerns about Georgia’s new election system but declined to order the state to abandon its touchscreen voting machines in favor of hand-marked paper ballots for the November election.