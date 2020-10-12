Falcons name Raheem Morris interim replacement for Quinn

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have named defensive coordinator Raheem Morris interim head coach after firing Dan Quinn. Morris is in his sixth season with the Falcons and his first full season as defensive coordinator.

The Falcons fired Quinn on Sunday night, hours after the team fell to 0-5 for the first time since 1997 with a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank also fired longtime general manager Thomas Dimitroff.

Morris could become a candidate for the full-time job if the Falcons, who play at Minnesota on Sunday, can revive their season.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.