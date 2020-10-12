Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Warm and muggy start to the week.
By Tim Strong
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll continue to stay muggy across much of the CSRA the first half the week. Highs today will be slightly above average in the mid 80s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

More above average conditions are expected though the middle of the week with temperatures in the upper 80s before returning to the mid to upper 70s by Friday and Saturday. The rest of this week looks to stay sunny and dry as well, keep it here for updates.

