Breezy Hill Road ‘suspicious’ death under investigation

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found inside a home in Aiken County.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says they found the as-yet-to-be identified man’s body in the back of a home in on Breezy Hill Road in Graniteville around 10:18 a.m.

Deputies found the man unresponsive and bleeding from an injury to his upper torso. The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Deputies along with the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

The man will be identified as soon as the man’s relatives are notified.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.