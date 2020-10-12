Alabama’s Najee Harris braces for Georgia’s stingy defense

(AP) - Alabama tailback Najee Harris is is preparing for No. 3 Georgia and the nation’s stingiest run defense in their Southeastern Conference showdown this weekend.

Harris ran for 206 yards and tied a school record with five touchdown runs against the Rebels.

He has already scored 10 touchdowns on the ground in three games for the second-ranked Crimson Tide. Harris says Georgia has “an amazing defense, one of the best in the nation, and that motivates me more.”

