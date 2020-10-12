Advertisement

Alabama’s Najee Harris braces for Georgia’s stingy defense

(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Alabama tailback Najee Harris is is preparing for No. 3 Georgia and the nation’s stingiest run defense in their Southeastern Conference showdown this weekend.

Harris ran for 206 yards and tied a school record with five touchdown runs against the Rebels.

He has already scored 10 touchdowns on the ground in three games for the second-ranked Crimson Tide. Harris says Georgia has “an amazing defense, one of the best in the nation, and that motivates me more.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

White Sox, Renteria agree to split after breakout season

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The White Sox announced Monday that Renteria won’t return after he led them to a 35-25 record in his pandemic-shortened fourth year. They ended a string of seven consecutive losing seasons with their first playoff appearance since 2008.

Sports

Falcons name Raheem Morris interim replacement for Quinn

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Atlanta Falcons have named defensive coordinator Raheem Morris interim head coach after firing Dan Quinn. Morris is in his sixth season with the Falcons and his first full season as defensive coordinator.

Sports

Vanderbilt at Mizzou is 1st SEC game postponed by COVID-19

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Vanderbilt’s football game at Missouri on Saturday has been postponed because COVID-19 issues have left the Commodores without enough players.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Latest News

Sports

Los Angeles Lakers win 17th NBA title to tie Boston for record, beating Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers win 17th NBA title to tie Boston for record, beating Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6.

Sports

The Atlanta Falcons have fired coach Dan Quinn and general manager Tomas Dimitroff

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Atlanta Falcons have fired coach Dan Quinn and general manager Tomas Dimitroff.

Sports

Prescott has gruesome injury, Cowboys rally to beat Giants

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dak Prescott sustained a gruesome ankle injury not long after his first career touchdown catch before backup Andy Dalton led a drive to a field goal on the final play, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the winless New York Giants 37-34.

Sports

Thiesmann impressed by Smith’s remarkable comeback

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Joe Thiesmann was curious to see how Alex Smith would react to getting hit in his first game since breaking his right leg in gruesome fashion.

Sports

Bridgewater’s 2 TDs, Burris pick lead Panthers over Falcons

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Teddy Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, Juston Burris made a huge interception in the end zone and the Carolina Panthers held on for a 23-16 victory over winless Atlanta.

News

Game day with University of South Carolina’s Sir Big Spur

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT
|
By Nick Proto
Sir Big Spur, the live mascot for the University of South Carolina, has been to every football game for nearly 15 years. But this year, like so many of us, he’s being forced to watch the games at home because of COVID-19.