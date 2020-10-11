Advertisement

Trump has met CDC criteria to end isolation and is cleared to return to an active schedule by his physician

President Donald Trump holds his face mask as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Jason Hoffman and Ben Tinker
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Washington (CNN) - President Donald Trump has been cleared to return to an active schedule, according to a new memo from his physician, Dr. Sean Conley, released Saturday night.

The memo says Trump has met criteria from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to end isolation but does not say Trump has received a negative coronavirus test since first testing positive for the virus last week. However, that is not a criteria for clearing isolation, according to the CDC.

“This evening I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning’s COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others,” the memo from Conley reads in part.

Conley wrote that Trump is 10 days from the onset of symptoms, has been fever-free for “well over 24 hours” and after diagnostic tests, “there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus.”

Conley did not fully explain what “advanced diagnostic tests” the President had received. For example, he did not disclose whether so-called viral culture was performed -- the process by which scientists try to infect living cells to see whether active virus is present.

Trump on Saturday held his first public event since his diagnosis, delivering a highly political speech to supporters at the White House. He is currently scheduled to hold at least three in-person rallies this upcoming week, beginning Monday in Florida. Conley says he will continue to monitor Trump “as he returns to an active schedule.”

Officials -- including Conley -- still haven’t disclosed when the President last tested negative before his positive test last week, which would offer insight into when he was contagious and how much so.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

