Thiesmann impressed by Smith’s remarkable comeback

(AP) - Joe Thiesmann was curious to see how Alex Smith would react to getting hit in his first game since breaking his right leg in gruesome fashion.

Smith completed his remarkable comeback when he entered Washington’s game against the Los Angeles Rams after an injury to starting quarterback Kyle Allen and didn’t need to wait for contact. Smith was sacked twice by Aaron Donald and got up each time. Smith played his first NFL game on the same field 693 days since it looked like his career was in jeopardy.

Now 36, he underwent 17 surgeries and survived a life-threatening infection to work toward this return.

