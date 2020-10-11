Sei Young Kim wins 1st major at Women’s PGA Championship

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Sei Young Kim shot a sensational 7-under 63 in the final round to seal her first major title at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

The 27-year-old South Korean finished at 14-under 266 at Aronimink Golf Course, winning the major that had eluded her so far in her career. Kim had 10 wins entering the tournament, which made her the winningest active player without a major championship. Her 63 was the best round of the tournament.

She finished five shots ahead of runner-up Inbee Park, who closed with a solid 65.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.