UPDATE: One charged in deadly Augusta shooting last night

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says investigators arrested one man in connection to the deadly shooting that happened last night in Augusta.

Jaron Moore, 27, of Augusta has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says they are currently investigating a shooting death that occurred on the 300 Block of Barrow Drive last night.

Reginald Frank, 39 years old of the 300 Block of Barrow Drive was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:00 p.m. Officers were dispatched in reference to shots being fired and Frank was found with one gunshot wound.

The agency will conduct an autopsy at the GBI Lab on Monday.

There is no further information at this time.

