North Augusta fire crews dispatched to Willow Wick Apartments

N. AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta Department of Public safety says they were called to Willow Wick Apartments off West Martintown Road Saturday night in reference to a structure fire.

Officials on the scene say the fire was contained to a kitchen area. There were no reported injuries or fatalities.

Crews were still at the scene as of 11:20 p.m. Saturday, about an hour after they say the fire started.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.