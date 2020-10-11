Advertisement

North Augusta fire crews dispatched to Willow Wick Apartments

(AP Images)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

N. AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta Department of Public safety says they were called to Willow Wick Apartments off West Martintown Road Saturday night in reference to a structure fire.

Officials on the scene say the fire was contained to a kitchen area. There were no reported injuries or fatalities.

Crews were still at the scene as of 11:20 p.m. Saturday, about an hour after they say the fire started.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump has met CDC criteria to end isolation and is cleared to return to an active schedule by his physician

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jason Hoffman and Ben Tinker
President Donald Trump has been cleared to return to an active schedule, according to a new memo from his physician.

News

I-26 head on collision leaves one dead, others seriously injured in Orangeburg County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a head on collision that happened earlier this morning on I-26 at mile marker 164 in Orangeburg County.

News

GBI investigating officer involved shooting with Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting after the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute this morning.

News

Friends mourn the loss of 12-year-old dead in Aiken County drive-by shooting

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says a 12-year-old is dead after a drive-by shooting incident that happened earlier this morning in Aiken County.

Latest News

News

One dead after hit-and-run on Jefferson Davis Hwy

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run on Jefferson Davis Hwy at Buena Vista Ave. after the body of a male victim was found on the shoulder of the road.

News

One dead in Edgefield Hwy hit-and-run

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
One female is dead after a hit-and-run on the 1400 block of Edgefield Hwy last night according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

News

Early voting kicks off in the CSRA with large turnouts

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
Early voting starts in Georgia on Monday and the pandemic is making everything look a little different this year.

News

The CSRA sees huge early voting turnout

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT

News

UPDATE: Missing 83-year-old from Pepper Hill Nursing Center found safe

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking the public for help in locating Peggy Brakefield.

News

Augusta Transit provides free rides for Georgians to vote early

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
Augusta Transit is offering free rides for you to exercise your right to vote in RichmondAugusta Transit is offering free rides for you to exercise your right to vote in Richmond County. County.