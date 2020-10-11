North Augusta fire crews dispatched to Willow Wick Apartments
N. AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta Department of Public safety says they were called to Willow Wick Apartments off West Martintown Road Saturday night in reference to a structure fire.
Officials on the scene say the fire was contained to a kitchen area. There were no reported injuries or fatalities.
Crews were still at the scene as of 11:20 p.m. Saturday, about an hour after they say the fire started.
