No. 3 Georgia dominates 2nd half, beats No. 14 Vols 44-21

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) tries to fend off Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson (0) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) tries to fend off Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson (0) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and No. 3 Georgia bounced back from Tennessee’s goal-line stand on the final play of the first half, dominating the final 30 minutes to beat the 14th-ranked Volunteers 44-21.

The Bulldogs improved to 3-0 by knocking off a ranked Southeastern Conference team for the second week in a row. This time, they shook off a 21-17 deficit to completely wipe out the Volunteers over the final two quarters.

Tennessee turned it over three times and managed just 71 yards total offense in a horrific second half.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

