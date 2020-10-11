No. 1 Clemson brushes off latest ACC challenger for the top

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 1 Clemson brushed off another ACC challenger in its latest showdown game, remaining undefeated and in control of the league with a dominant 42-17 victory over then-seventh-ranked Miami on Saturday night.

It’s the latest occasion when the Tigers have had to come up against an ACC opponent in a Top-10 matchup and come out with success. Clemson has been in four of the past five such games in the ACC since 2015 and won all of them.

In this one, the Tigers shut down Miami’s offense and put up big yards on its defense to remain undefeated.

