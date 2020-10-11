Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Brief strong wind gusts and an even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out Sunday, but most of the risk for tornadic weather will be to the east of the CSRA. Additional rain totals for today are expected to be less than 0.5″ with isolated areas seeing 1″. Flooding rains look unlikely with this system. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph. Highs are expected to be back in the mid 80s.

Most of the rain from Delta should be moving north of the area Monday. A few lingering showers behind the system can’t be ruled out Monday, but most of the area looks dry. Highs on Monday will be slightly above average in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Mostly dry and warm conditions are expected Tuesday through Friday of this week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. We are also monitoring an area of interest in the tropics heading towards the Caribbean. Keep it here for updates.

Monitoring this area of interest for potential tropical development over the next 5-Days. (WRDW)

