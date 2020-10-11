Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today we saw on and off rain showers as well as some severe weather in Johnson and Washington Counties. Tonight we’ll keep the rain chances with the possibility of additional severe weather by the early morning.

Tornado Risk (WRDW)

Brief strong wind gusts and an even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out Sunday, there is a 2-5% risk for tornadic weather for western and northwestern areas of the CSRA. Additional rain totals between for Sunday are expected to be less than 0.5″ with isolated areas seeing1″. Flooding rains look unlikely with this system. Winds will be out of the south between 5-12 mph. Highs are expected to be back in the mid 80s.

Most of the rain from Delta should be moving north of the area Monday. A few lingering showers behind the system can’t be ruled out Monday, but most of the area looks dry. Highs on Monday will be slightly above average in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Mostly dry and warm conditions are expected Tuesday through Friday next week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.