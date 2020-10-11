Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After some showers this morning the sun was able to come out and temperatures made it into the mid 80s. Now the last of the showers associated with Delta will be moving through the region this evening and in the overnight hours as well.

Most of the showers will remain light to moderate, however, a stronger downpour or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Fortunately, the main severe weather risk has been shifted out of the our viewing area.

Severe outlook through 7 AM Monday (WRDW)

A few showers may linger into Monday morning but most of us look to stay dry. Highs on Monday will be slightly above average in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

More above average conditions are expected though the middle of the week with temperatures in the upper 80s before returning to the mid to upper 70s by Friday and Saturday. The rest of this week looks to stay sunny and dry as well, keep it here for updates.

