Bridgewater’s 2 TDs, Burris pick lead Panthers over Falcons

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) celebrates after scoring against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, Juston Burris made a huge interception in the end zone and the Carolina Panthers held on for a 23-16 victory over winless Atlanta.

The Falcons dropped to 0-5 for the first time since 1997, turning up the heat even more on embattled coach Dan Quinn. Carolina won its third in a row to improve to 3-2 on the season. The Panthers built a 20-7 halftime lead behind Bridgewater’s touchdown passes to D.J. Moore and Mike Davis.

Atlanta rallied, but Burris picked off a badly underthrown pass from Matt Ryan.

