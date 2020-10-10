South Aiken v. North Augusta rivalry adds spice to football Friday night

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a good, old-fashioned rivalry game in the 803. A little spice in the Friday night football as South Aiken hosted their home opener this week when against longtime rival, North Augusta.

“I’ve always said it was more of a rivalry than Aiken honestly,” Cody Boynton, class of 2018 from South Aiken, said.

The Yellow Jackets versus the T-Breds.

“Is this one personal a little bit? I’m sure it is. I’m sure it is,” Tracey Gamble, a parent, said.

Cross-county rivalry games always mean a little more than the rest of the games in a season, but this age-old rivalry has picked up steam over the past few years.

“I think it got really heated, what was it 2018, when the fight started after the game,” Boynton said.

The teams came to blows at the Aiken County Jamboree, cementing this as one of the most heated rivalries in the region. So, the action on the field got more heated as well.

“This is going to be a very big game,” Gamble said.

North Augusta won last season’s game by 11 and has collectively won 12 of the last 13 games against South Aiken. But it seems the rivalry was too powerful, since after the game, the teams didn’t even shake hands.

“I always want a postgame handshake. I think it’s good sportsmanship. I don’t have a problem with it,” Chris Hamilton, South Aiken Head Coach, said.

North Augusta comes into this season with a new coach in Jim Bob Bryant. His message to the team: focus on the game, not the emotion.

“It’s about football. It’s not about a rivalry. It’s about trying to win a region championship. They want to win a region championship. We want to win a region championship,” Bryant said.

Both teams hope to channel the emotion into a big region win tonight.

