Advertisement

South Aiken v. North Augusta rivalry adds spice to football Friday night

By Nick Proto
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a good, old-fashioned rivalry game in the 803. A little spice in the Friday night football as South Aiken hosted their home opener this week when against longtime rival, North Augusta.

“I’ve always said it was more of a rivalry than Aiken honestly,” Cody Boynton, class of 2018 from South Aiken, said.

The Yellow Jackets versus the T-Breds.

“Is this one personal a little bit? I’m sure it is. I’m sure it is,” Tracey Gamble, a parent, said.

Cross-county rivalry games always mean a little more than the rest of the games in a season, but this age-old rivalry has picked up steam over the past few years.

“I think it got really heated, what was it 2018, when the fight started after the game,” Boynton said.

The teams came to blows at the Aiken County Jamboree, cementing this as one of the most heated rivalries in the region. So, the action on the field got more heated as well.

“This is going to be a very big game,” Gamble said.

North Augusta won last season’s game by 11 and has collectively won 12 of the last 13 games against South Aiken. But it seems the rivalry was too powerful, since after the game, the teams didn’t even shake hands.

“I always want a postgame handshake. I think it’s good sportsmanship. I don’t have a problem with it,” Chris Hamilton, South Aiken Head Coach, said.

North Augusta comes into this season with a new coach in Jim Bob Bryant. His message to the team: focus on the game, not the emotion.

“It’s about football. It’s not about a rivalry. It’s about trying to win a region championship. They want to win a region championship. We want to win a region championship,” Bryant said.

Both teams hope to channel the emotion into a big region win tonight.

Operation Football Live Week 6: HS Football games, scores October 9

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Operation Football

Operation Football Live Week 6 Highlights

Updated: 1 hour ago

Sports

Football scores, October 9

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
High school football scores October 9.

Operation Football

Football sees cross county rivalry

Updated: 1 hour ago

Operation Football

News 12 Now│ A Week 6 preview with all teams hitting the field

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
We’re happy and so are the fans, as COVID-19 is not blocking football this week. With all teams scheduled to hit the field tonight, we look into the Week 6 preview.

Latest News

Operation Football

News 12 Now│Sports Shorts: Bring it back with the CSRA week 5 recap

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:29 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis and Nick Proto
We’re bringing back what you might have missed last week as we head into week 6 of high school football in the CSRA.

Operation Football

Operation Football Live Week 5 Highlights

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT

Operation Football

Ridge Spring-Monetta football is for the fans, past and present

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT
|
By Nick Proto
Every now and then, high school football brings us one of those ‘bigger than sports moments.’ For the small towns of Ridge Spring and Monetta, those moments come on a weekly basis.

Operation Football

Small town with a big heart for football

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT

Operation Football

News 12 Now│Sports Shorts: Week 5 brings more football cancelations

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT
|
By Nick Proto
With all of the cancellations, it’s hard to say what week we’re in. But we’re giving a preview of what to expect tonight into week 5 of CSRA football!

News

Another Aiken County high school football game postponed

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A day after Aiken County High School postponed its second high school football game within a week, another Aiken County School District school is postponing a game.