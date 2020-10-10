Advertisement

SCNG members remember 30+ helicopter rescues from 2015 flood

By Sam Bleiweis
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five years ago historic rain inundated South Carolina neighborhoods, trapping many people in their homes and forcing them to high ground waiting for help.

Thankfully, help came in the form of a highly skilled team of South Carolina National Guardsmen, part of a team known as “SC-HART,” which stands for Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team.

WIS sat down with two members of that team, CW4 Will Sirmon -- one of the aviators – and Henry Hickman – a career firefighter, five years after the flood for a look back at lessons learned and memories still fresh today.

