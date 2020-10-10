Advertisement

One dead in Edgefield Hwy hit-and-run

Aiken County Coroner's Office says one female is dead after hit-and-run
Aiken County Coroner's Office says one female is dead after hit-and-run(MGN)
By William Rioux
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One female is dead after a hit-and-run on the 1400 block of Edgefield Hwy last night according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

Irma V. Soto, 48, of Aiken and her husband were moving an item out of the road that had fallen from their truck. A southbound sedan struck the victim and kept driving southward without stopping, according to the reports. The victim sustained blunt force injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:10 a.m.

Soto will be autopsied in Newberry, SC. We will update this as we get more information.

