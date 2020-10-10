One dead after hit-and-run on Jefferson Davis Hwy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run on Jefferson Davis Hwy at Buena Vista Ave. after the body of a male victim was found on the shoulder of the road.

Christopher L. Bovian, 30, or Augusta was walking southward on Jefferson Davis Hwy on the shoulder of the road when a southbound vehicle struck Bovian and then left the scene. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries at 1:25 a.m.

Bovian will be autopsied Tuesday morning in Newberry, SC. We will provide updates as we get them.

