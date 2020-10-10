MISSING: 83-year-old last seen at Pepper Hill Nursing Center

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking the public for help in locating Peggy Brakefield.

Brakefield was last seen at approximately 7:45 p.m. at Pepper Hill Nursing Center in Aiken, South Carolina.

She is 83 years old, has grey hair and hazel eyes. She is 5′05″ and weighs 105 lbs. She was wearing a yellow shirt, peach pants and black tennis shoes.

Officials say Brakefield also suffers from dementia.

If you have seen her and have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620.

