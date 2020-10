Aiken, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dispatch confirms lanes are closed at Edgefield Highway and Sassafras Rd due to a collision.

Officials have not confirmed any injuries as a result of the accident at this time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.

We will have more on this as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.