I-26 head on collision leaves one dead, others seriously injured in Orangeburg County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a head on collision that happened earlier this morning on I-26 at mile marker 164 in Orangeburg County.

Law enforcement officials say a 2018 Kia Optima was traveling Eastbound when it was struck head on by a Jeep SUV. The driver of the Kia Optima was wearing a seatbelt, but died at the scene.

The Jeep SUV had two occupants and both have been transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

There is no further information and we are working to get the identity of the driver of the Kia Optima.

