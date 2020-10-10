GBI investigating officer involved shooting with Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting after the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute this morning.

On the 1300 Blk of Anderson Ave at around 2:00 a.m., Deputies encountered a male suspect armed with a gun who fled the scene on foot as Deputies approached the residence. During the foot chase, the suspect fired several shots at deputies who returned fire.

The suspect continued fleeing and was located at a residence on Poplar St. The suspect began firing more shots at deputies, who returned fire. The suspect crawled underneath a residence where he was taken into custody and found to have suffered a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center E.R. and his injuries are not life threatening.

The investigation has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. None of the Deputies were shot, but one Deputy was taken for treatment for a fractured hand.

We will provide updates as we get more information.

