Football scores, October 9

By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tattnall Square Academy 7 Aquinas 47

Burke County 58 Cross Creek 0

Richmond Academy 20 Harlem 10

Morgan County 7 Thomson 33

Oglethorpe County 28 Butler 14

Westside Glenn Hills

Jefferson County Josey

Putnam County 24 Laney 8

Thomas Jefferson 35 Memorial Day 13

Monroe Area 33 Lakeside 0

Greenbrier Walnut Grove

Jenkins County 0 Metter 42

Emanuel County Institute 42 Portal 20

Lincoln County 27 Elbert County 20

Screven County Bryan County

Briarwood Glasscock County

Edmund Burke Southland Academy

Warren County Crawford County

Southeast Bulloch 20 Washington County 43

Edisto 0 Allendale Fairfax 42

Pinewood Prep 6 Augusta Christian 45

Barnwell 29 Silver Bluff 28

Fox Creek Swansea

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42 Bethune-Bowman 0

South Side Christian 47 McCormick 20

Blacksburg 13 Midland Valley 27

North Augusta 21 South Aiken 16

Gray Collegiate 34 Saluda 24

Strom Thurmond 13 Orangeburg-Wilkinson 23

Wagener Salley 50 Williston-Elko 33

Westminster Holy Spirit Prep

Ridge Spring 50 Denmark 26

