Football scores, October 9
Tattnall Square Academy 7 Aquinas 47
Burke County 58 Cross Creek 0
Richmond Academy 20 Harlem 10
Morgan County 7 Thomson 33
Oglethorpe County 28 Butler 14
Westside Glenn Hills
Jefferson County Josey
Putnam County 24 Laney 8
Thomas Jefferson 35 Memorial Day 13
Monroe Area 33 Lakeside 0
Greenbrier Walnut Grove
Jenkins County 0 Metter 42
Emanuel County Institute 42 Portal 20
Lincoln County 27 Elbert County 20
Screven County Bryan County
Briarwood Glasscock County
Edmund Burke Southland Academy
Warren County Crawford County
Southeast Bulloch 20 Washington County 43
Edisto 0 Allendale Fairfax 42
Pinewood Prep 6 Augusta Christian 45
Barnwell 29 Silver Bluff 28
Fox Creek Swansea
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42 Bethune-Bowman 0
South Side Christian 47 McCormick 20
Blacksburg 13 Midland Valley 27
North Augusta 21 South Aiken 16
Gray Collegiate 34 Saluda 24
Strom Thurmond 13 Orangeburg-Wilkinson 23
Wagener Salley 50 Williston-Elko 33
Westminster Holy Spirit Prep
Ridge Spring 50 Denmark 26
