Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out this evening, but measurable rainfall looks unlikely for most areas. Rain chances will be higher after midnight as isolated to scattered showers move through the CSRA. Lows will remain very muggy overnight and stay close to 70. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

Rain chances will be increasing this weekend as what’s left of Delta moves inland and north of the area. Showers look likely during the day Saturday. A morning wave will be possible and an afternoon wave as well. Rain totals should stay less than an inch across the area Saturday. It doesn’t look like an all day rain, rather waves of showers at times with plenty of dry weather in between showers. Highs will be in the mid 80s with southeast winds between 5-10 mph.

Isolated severe weather is possible Sunday as what's left of Delta moves north of the CSRA. (WRDW)

Isolated severe weather looks possible Sunday as Delta gets close to the CSRA and skirts off to our north. Brief strong wind gusts and an even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out Sunday, but the chance is 5% or less for all areas in the CSRA. The risk for heavy rain is higher Sunday with storms moving through. Rain totals between Saturday and Sunday are expected to be between 0.5-1.5″ with isolated areas seeing 2″+. Flooding rains look unlikely with this system. Winds will be out of the south between 5-12 mph. Highs are expected to be back in the mid 80s.

Most of the rain from Delta should be moving north of the area Monday. A few lingering showers behind the system can’t be ruled out Monday, but most of the area looks dry. Highs on Monday will be slightly above average in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Mostly dry and warm conditions are expected Tuesday through Thursday next week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

