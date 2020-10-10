Augusta Transit provides free rides for Georgians to vote early

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Transit is offering free rides for you to exercise your right to vote in Richmond County.

During the months of October and November, all rides on Augusta Transit services will be free. Augusta Transit regular bus services, paratransit services and Richmond County rural services will also be free.

To find a bus route near you and which bus gets you to your polling station, you can download the Augusta Transit’s MyAT app.

For answers to your general, fares and route planning questions, you can call Augusta Transit at (706) 821-1719 between 6:00 a.m. Through 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Information on early voting locations and transit services is as follows:

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.