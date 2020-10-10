‘A wicked and evil act’: Man admits to killing, burying missing Orangeburg teen, officials say

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged 18-year-old Jykeem Johnson with the murder of a missing teenager who was last seen in July.

According to officials, Johnson was arrested and charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in unrelated cases earlier this week. While speaking to investigators, Johnson said he killed 18-year-old Imani Gleaton, who was reported missing on July 10. Authorities said Johnson also admitted that he buried Gleaton’s body near Elloree.

On Thursday, investigators located Gleaton’s body.

“My heart just breaks for any parent living this nightmare,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “As I watched this child being unearthed, I thought ‘This was just a wicked and evil act.’”

According to the arrest warrant, Johnson shot Gleaton on July 11.

Gleaton was initially reported missing in Calhoun County before officials later determined she was last seen in Orangeburg County. Gleaton was reportedly last seen being dropped off at a relative’s apartment after leaving her workplace in St. Matthews.

Bond for Johnson was deferred to a circuit court judge during a hearing on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.