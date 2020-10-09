Advertisement

Walk to end Alzheimer’s in Augusta on Nov. 7

By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Augusta and surrounding areas on November 7.

On Walk day, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

A group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format on Walk day at the Madison Heights in Evans to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.

Walkers can use the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app and new "Walk Mainstage'' to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual walk path, manage fundraisers, and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease.

To register for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, you can visit georgiawalk.org.

ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE IN AMERICA

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Georgia alone, there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease and 540,000 caregivers.

