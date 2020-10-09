Advertisement

Trolling with Lead Core fishing line for hybrids and stripers

This time of year can be great for trolling with lead core and getting hybrids and stripers in the boat.
By Riley Hale
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This time of year is great for going after striper and hybrids at Clarks Hill Lake. As water temperatures start to fall, different depths of water begin to mix. This creates different concentrations of oxygen around the lake. Captain Ed Lepley, a local fishing guide on Clarks Hill, says, “the oxygen gets like pockets, floats around like clouds”.

Finding good oxygen in the water is key to getting fish in the boat this time of year. Captain Ed added, “where you can find that area with oxygen and they’re going to be concentrated in those areas, it could be over on those humps over here at Bussey Point, it could be in the main channel right along the edge of the main channel”.

It can be tough to find the best oxygen, so it’s best to cover a lot of ground. Captain Ed said, “I’m looking for fish more in the 20-40 foot range. The lead core will get it down without any weights to around 20-25 feet”.

Lead core is fishing line with a small strand of lead woven into the line to make it sink easily. This allows you to troll at deeper depths without down riggers or planers. Lead core is also color coded to control the depth you would like to fish. Captain Ed suggests a 20-25 foot leader of 20 pound test monofilament line. You’ll need 9000 to 10000 series reels to handle the 27 pound test lead core line and 7-9 foot rods.

The best part is you don’t need live bait. A paddletail with a 3/4 to 1 ounce jig head is best for trolling this time of year.

Weather also play a big factor this time of year. Try to get out on the water before cold fronts move through. The dropping barometric pressure of the approaching front usually increases fish activity. Fish activity can sometimes decrease behind the front as they acclimate to the colder air and rising barometric pressure.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Augusta Greek Festival Drive-Thru

Updated: moments ago

News

OFL Preview North Augusta @ South Aiken High

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

Jury trials in Georgia start back up Monday

Updated: 17 minutes ago

News

Teachers and district at odds over Aiken County learning decision

Updated: 26 minutes ago

Latest News

News

As jury trials set to resume in November, we get a peek at CSRA plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Right next door to the Bell Auditorium, the James Brown Arena is also setting up for social distancing, but it’s not for voting. Instead, the JBA is being turned into a makeshift jury selection center.

News

City of Grovetown hiring for seven different city positions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
If you’re near the City of Grovetown, there are a few different positions open for hire.

News

SC nursing homes to allow indoor visits, DHEC releases guidelines

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIS News 10 Staff
Health officials have released guidelines to allow indoor visits at nursing homes and other long-term health care facilities in South Carolina.

News

Say cheese: Man staring into surveillance camera wanted in burglary

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to question a man spotted looking at a surveillance camera following a burglary.

News

SRS updates: Get stats on economic impact, first waste shipment, COVID cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Here's a look at the latest news coming out in the Savannah River Site, which employs 11,000 people in the CSRA.

News

This man is being sought in Grovetown aggravated assault

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Grovetown Department of Public Safety is searching for Alain Torres in connection with an aggravated assault in the city.