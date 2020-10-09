Trolling with Lead Core fishing line for hybrids and stripers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This time of year is great for going after striper and hybrids at Clarks Hill Lake. As water temperatures start to fall, different depths of water begin to mix. This creates different concentrations of oxygen around the lake. Captain Ed Lepley, a local fishing guide on Clarks Hill, says, “the oxygen gets like pockets, floats around like clouds”.

Finding good oxygen in the water is key to getting fish in the boat this time of year. Captain Ed added, “where you can find that area with oxygen and they’re going to be concentrated in those areas, it could be over on those humps over here at Bussey Point, it could be in the main channel right along the edge of the main channel”.

It can be tough to find the best oxygen, so it’s best to cover a lot of ground. Captain Ed said, “I’m looking for fish more in the 20-40 foot range. The lead core will get it down without any weights to around 20-25 feet”.

Lead core is fishing line with a small strand of lead woven into the line to make it sink easily. This allows you to troll at deeper depths without down riggers or planers. Lead core is also color coded to control the depth you would like to fish. Captain Ed suggests a 20-25 foot leader of 20 pound test monofilament line. You’ll need 9000 to 10000 series reels to handle the 27 pound test lead core line and 7-9 foot rods.

The best part is you don’t need live bait. A paddletail with a 3/4 to 1 ounce jig head is best for trolling this time of year.

Weather also play a big factor this time of year. Try to get out on the water before cold fronts move through. The dropping barometric pressure of the approaching front usually increases fish activity. Fish activity can sometimes decrease behind the front as they acclimate to the colder air and rising barometric pressure.

