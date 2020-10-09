Advertisement

This man is being sought in Grovetown aggravated assault

Alain Torres
Alain Torres(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Department of Public Safety is searching for a man who’s wanted in connection with an aggravated assault in the city.

Authorities reported Friday that the incident happened in the 100 Block of Gulkana Court.

The suspect is Alain Torres, 28, who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of him.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Grovetown Department of Public Safety at 706-863-1212 or their local law enforcement agency. Callers may remain anonymous.

MORE | Augusta shooting sends 19-year-old to hospital

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SRS updates: Get stats on economic impact, first waste shipment, COVID cases

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Here's a look at the latest news coming out in the Savannah River Site, which employs 11,000 people in the CSRA.

News

Augusta shooting sends 19-year-old to hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
One person was injured in a shooting but wasn’t helpful in giving authorities details about it, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported.

News

Why are South Carolina's traffic deaths worst in U.S.?

Updated: 2 hours ago
The South Carolina Department of Transportation has been focusing on making rural roads safer because officials said that’s where 60% of all fatal accidents happen.

News

Despite drop in traffic deaths, South Carolina still faces high numbers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Wakeman
South Carolina is seeing fewer traffic fatalities than in years past, but it still ranks highest in the nation.

Latest News

News

Election officials prep Bell Auditorium for early voting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
As early voting is set to begin across the state of Georgia on Monday, Richmond County election officials are getting the Bell Auditorium ready.

News

What are the ramifications of loss of SAFE Grants?

Updated: 3 hours ago
The state Supreme Court struck down the grant program, saying the governor could not use public money to benefit private institutions.

News

Ga. man sentenced for using fake Facebook to make threats against schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Georgia man received a sentence of 18 months in prison for making threats against East Alabama and West Georgia schools and conveying false information.

News

Rescuers sent to another injury wreck on crash-prone stretch of I-20

Updated: 4 hours ago
Rescue crews have been dispatched again to a crash-prone stretch of Interstate 20 west of Augusta that’s gained a deadly reputation recently.

News

GAE sues Gov. Brian Kemp, state officials over school reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Georgia Association of Educators has filed a lawsuit against state officials in Fulton County Superior Court, according to their website.

News

Ga. deputies bid farewell to K9 officer

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chatham County Deputies bid farewell to a beloved colleague and friend Thursday.