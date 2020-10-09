This man is being sought in Grovetown aggravated assault

GROVETOWN (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Department of Public Safety is searching for a man who’s wanted in connection with an aggravated assault in the city.

Authorities reported Friday that the incident happened in the 100 Block of Gulkana Court.

The suspect is Alain Torres, 28, who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of him.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Grovetown Department of Public Safety at 706-863-1212 or their local law enforcement agency. Callers may remain anonymous.

