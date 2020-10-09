Advertisement

AP source: Jets have presumptive positive COVID-19 test

Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4.
Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4.(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New York Jets players and coaches have been sent home from their training facility after a presumptive positive coronavirus test, a person with direct knowledge of the test tells The Associated Press.

The player was retested and the results should be known later Friday, the person said on condition of anonymity because the NFL and the team have not released the information. If the second test comes back negative - it happened to Matthew Stafford in August - then he is not positive.

The Jets (0-4) are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals (2-2) on Sunday.

ESPN first reported the Jets' presumptive positive test.

The Tennessee Titans got some good news Friday with no positive test results hours after the NFL rescheduled their game with Buffalo to Tuesday night, a person familiar with that situation told The Associated Press.

The Titans' outbreak increased to 23 on Thursday with 21 positive results returned since Sept. 29. Now the Titans have gone three of the past five days without a positive test after the latest results, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL nor the Titans announced the latest results.

The NFL announced Thursday night that the Titans (3-0) will host Buffalo (4-0) on Tuesday. The league already postponed, then rescheduled the Titans' game with Pittsburgh from Oct. 4 to Oct. 25 during the outbreak.

The Bills had been preparing and practicing all week for a Sunday game in Nashville. With the NFL rescheduling their game with Tennessee, the Bills announced they will not practice or have any availability Friday.

The league also rescheduled New England’s game with Denver from Sunday to Monday.

“These scheduling decisions were made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” the NFL said in a statement Thursday night.

Five games now have been rescheduled because of the pandemic: Pittsburgh at Tennessee in Week 3 was moved to Oct. 25 with Pittsburgh-Baltimore also switched from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. The Patriots now will play on Monday night for a second straight week after their game in Kansas City was postponed a day.

If the Titans' testing allows Tennessee to host Buffalo on Tuesday, the Bills' prime-time game against Kansas City in Buffalo will be moved from Thursday to the weekend. That would be the sixth NFL game to be rescheduled — all this month.

The Patriots worked remotely again Friday after reigning NFL Defensive Player of the year Stephon Gilmore joined quarterback Cam Newton on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. New England also has a defensive tackle from the practice squad on the list in the league’s other mini-outbreak.

The NFL told the Titans to close their facility on Sept. 29, and their last game was a 31-30 win over Minnesota on Sept. 27.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned all 32 teams Monday that following league protocols is mandatory and that violations forcing changes in the schedule could lead to being stripped of draft choices or even forfeiting games. The NFL also updated protocols on Oct. 2.

The Titans' outbreak increased to 23 Thursday with tight end MyCole Pruitt and a defensive back from the practice squad put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday afternoon. The Titans' facility remains closed with the team still prohibited from any in-person activities.

Tennessee currently has 13 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including four starters and a long snapper.

___

AP Sports Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report.

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Empire State Building lit up for Lennon’s 80th birthday

Updated: moments ago
|
By CNN staff
The former Beatle was living in Manhattan when a fan gunned him down in 1980 at the age of 40.

News

Despite drop in traffic deaths, South Carolina still faces high numbers

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Emily Wakeman
South Carolina is seeing fewer traffic fatalities than in years past, but it still ranks highest in the nation.

National Politics

In 25th Amendment bid, Pelosi considers Trump’s fitness to serve

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Just weeks before the Nov. 3 election, Pelosi said Trump needs to disclose more about his health after his COVID-19 diagnosis.

News

Election officials prep Bell Auditorium for early voting

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
As early voting is set to begin across the state of Georgia on Monday, Richmond County election officials are getting the Bell Auditorium ready.

Latest News

News

What are the ramifications of loss of SAFE Grants?

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The state Supreme Court struck down the grant program, saying the governor could not use public money to benefit private institutions.

News

Ga. man sentenced for using fake Facebook to make threats against schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Georgia man received a sentence of 18 months in prison for making threats against East Alabama and West Georgia schools and conveying false information.

News

Crews sent to another injury wreck on crash-prone stretch of I-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rescue crews have been dispatched again to a crash-prone stretch of Interstate 20 west of Augusta that’s gained a deadly reputation recently.

National

Broadway shutdown due to virus extended again until May 30

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The new timeframe may complicate a clutch of show that had planned to open in the spring.

News

GAE sues Gov. Brian Kemp, state officials over school reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Association of Educators has filed a lawsuit against state officials in Fulton County Superior Court, according to their website.

News

Ga. deputies bid farewell to K9 officer

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chatham County Deputies bid farewell to a beloved colleague and friend Thursday.