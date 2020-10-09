Teachers, students protest Aiken County 4-day learning decision

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We see what the Aiken County School District is doing to keep everyone safe, but teachers protesting today say this move is too soon.

Every Tuesday, Aiken County releases its school COVID-19 numbers from the week before.

In all, the district saw 17 new cases last week between students and staff. The week before, they had 21 new cases.

Eleven schools in Aiken County saw new cases last week, while 14 schools saw new cases the week before.

One-hundred and ninety-four students are quarantined, which is less than one percent of the student population.

Now, elementary schoolers will start in-person learning for four-days a week starting Monday, Oct. 12. Middle schoolers and high school students will follow suit two weeks later on Nov. 4.

But those plans didn’t come without some backlash , as teachers gathered at Aiken High School before the first bell rang this morning, pleading for the district to reconsider.

“As a teacher, every single teacher on this sidewalk wants to be in the classroom. We want our students to be back 100 percent, absolutely,” Francesca Pataro, an Aiken High School English teacher, said.

But the teachers say it just isn’t the right time yet.

“We were going to be surrounded by hundreds of students every day. We don’t have enough protective equipment; we don’t have enough tracing going on. And it’s a dangerous situation to put our students in, our faculty and our staff in,” Pataro said.

The Board of Education for the county voted on Tuesday to bring elementary students back four-days a week, giving some of these teachers only a few days to get things together.

“That meant by Friday, we are expected to have all the desks in place, we are expected to socially distance our children, we are expected to have materials and things for them ready in a matter of three to four days,” Desiree Pernell, a Warrenville Elementary School first-grade teacher, said.

Students used to be able to remove masks while socially distanced in class, but the district says they will now have to be kept on.

They say teacher’s concerns about PPE or distancing can be brought up with a principal, but also say they respect their staff’s right to protest.

“We certainly encourage our teachers to advocate for themselves and for their profession,” Pernell said.

It’s not just teachers participating, students are speaking out too.

“How many people are going to get sick and even potentially die before we take safety into concern?” Sophia Frank, an Aiken High School senior, said.

Overall, there’s still some disappointment here for the district.

“We’re not an experiment. You know, our lives aren’t expandable."

After students are phased into schools four-days a week on Monday, the board plans to have every student in the district back to learning five-days a week in the classroom starting Nov. 4.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.