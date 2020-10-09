Sweep of Marlins brings Braves loser to World Series

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time in almost two decades, the Atlanta Braves are in the National League Championship Series, one step away from the World Series.

On Thursday night, the Braves finished off their sweep of the Marlins with a 7-0 win.

That means they’re moving on to the league championship series for the first time since 2001.

They’ll take on the World Series-favorite Los Angeles Dodgers when the NLCS starts Monday.

Atlanta had lost eight straight Division Series, including in each of the previous two seasons.

The Braves are 5-0 with a 0.92 ERA in the postseason, allowing five runs in 49 innings.

Thursday’s game

After playing for three teams in 2019, Travis d’Arnaud was confident he had found a lasting home when he signed with the Atlanta Braves last offseason.

It has turned out to be the perfect fit for d’Arnaud to deliver a postseason to remember. After hitting homers in each of the first two games of the NL Division Series, d’Arnaud hit a two-run double in Atlanta’s four-run third inning on Thursday that helped give the Braves a 7-0 win and a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins.

D’Arnaud drove in seven runs in the sweep — a record for a catcher in a division series.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.