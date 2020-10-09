Advertisement

Sweep of Marlins brings Braves loser to World Series

Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time in almost two decades, the Atlanta Braves are in the National League Championship Series, one step away from the World Series.

On Thursday night, the Braves finished off their sweep of the Marlins with a 7-0 win.

That means they’re moving on to the league championship series for the first time since 2001.

They’ll take on the World Series-favorite Los Angeles Dodgers when the NLCS starts Monday.

Atlanta had lost eight straight Division Series, including in each of the previous two seasons.

The Braves are 5-0 with a 0.92 ERA in the postseason, allowing five runs in 49 innings.

Thursday’s game

After playing for three teams in 2019, Travis d’Arnaud was confident he had found a lasting home when he signed with the Atlanta Braves last offseason.

It has turned out to be the perfect fit for d’Arnaud to deliver a postseason to remember. After hitting homers in each of the first two games of the NL Division Series, d’Arnaud hit a two-run double in Atlanta’s four-run third inning on Thursday that helped give the Braves a 7-0 win and a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins.

D’Arnaud drove in seven runs in the sweep — a record for a catcher in a division series.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

D’Arnaud’s ‘old-school hack’ helps Braves complete sweep

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After playing for three teams in 2019, Travis d’Arnaud was confident he had found a lasting home when he signed with the Atlanta Braves last offseason.

Sports

Bang! Bang! Astros thump away vs Oakland, return to ALCS

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Carlos Correa hit a go-ahead, three-run homer after Michael Brantley’s two-run shot in the fourth inning, helping the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 11-6 to clinch their home-run heavy AL Division Series in four games.

Sports

Bowyer to retire and move to Fox NASCAR coverage in 2021

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Clint Bowyer will retire at the end of the NASCAR season and join the Fox Sports booth as an analyst.

Sports

Wright, d’Arnaud lead Braves to sweep Marlins, reach NLCS

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rookie Kyle Wright dazzled for six innings in his postseason debut, and the Atlanta Braves rode their superb pitching to beat the Miami Marlins 7-0 for a three-game sweep and their first trip to the NL Championship Series since 2001.

Latest News

Sports

Georgia Southern Adds Game With UMass

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By GSU Athletics
Eagles and Minutemen Scheduled for Oct. 17 at Paulson Stadium

Sports

Another huge SEC game: No. 3 Georgia hosts No. 14 Tennessee

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee is riding an eight-game winning streak going back to last season, but none of those victories have been over a ranked opponent. Georgia, meanwhile, is coming off an impressive 27-6 thrashing of Auburn in the first top-10 matchup of the season.

Sports

Bridgewater, Panthers surging as they face reeling Falcons

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With Teddy Bridgewater showing promise as a long-term replacement for Cam Newton and Mike Davis flourishing as a short-term substitute for Christian McCaffrey, the Carolina Panthers are emerging as a surprise in the NFC South.

Sports

SEC threatens fines, suspensions for breaking mask protocols

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey is threatening schools with $100,000 fines and individuals with suspensions if coaches fail to keep masks on during games as the league tries to play through the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Chiefs welcome back Bashaud Breeland from 4-game suspension

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said Thursday that the Chiefs are slowly working Breeland back into the mix, but that he remains comfortable with the cornerbacks that already have helped them to a 4-0 start.

Sports

Falcons activate rookie Terrell from reserve/COVID-19 list

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Terrell, the Falcons' first-round draft pick from Clemson, has missed the past two games after opening the season as a starter. He has 11 tackles in two games.