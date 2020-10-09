Advertisement

SRS updates: Get stats on economic impact, first waste shipment, COVID cases

By Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s a look at some of the latest news coming out of the Savannah River Site, one of the CSRA’s largest employers:

New facility gets first batch of waste

The Department of Energy transferred the first batch of radioactive waste to the salt waste processing facility on Monday, officially starting the “hot” commissioning of the facility.

It’s the last major piece of the system to tackle one of the largest and most challenging environmental risks at the site.

Parsons Corp., which designed and built the first-of-a-kind facility, will operate it for one year.

Savannah River Remediation, the SRS liquid waste contractor, transferred the waste from H Tank Farm.

The first batch of 4,000 gallons of waste will take about 10 days to process.

Now that the facility is operational, it is expected that nearly all of the salt waste inventory at SRS will be processed by 2030.

With a workforce of 11,000 and spanning 310-square miles in Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties, SRS deals with radioactive materials related to nuclear weapons.

A look at economic impact

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions Strategic Sourcing Buyer Colleen Shoaf and KAMO Manufacturing Delivery Coordinator Drew Wikander inspect a shipment of disinfectant recently delivered to SRNS.
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions Strategic Sourcing Buyer Colleen Shoaf and KAMO Manufacturing Delivery Coordinator Drew Wikander inspect a shipment of disinfectant recently delivered to SRNS.(WRDW)

SRS operations contractor Savannah River Nuclear Solutions released some statistics about its economic impact on other businesses:

  • Over the past five years, it has purchased more than $1 billion in products and services from small businesses throughout the U.S.
  • Last year, 75 percent of its procurement dollars went to small business subcontracts.
  • More than $150 million of those purchases were dedicated to small businesses found throughout the five-county region surrounding the Savannah River Site.

Among those companies in KAMO Manufacturing, which a lot of businesses rely on for sanitation and other supplies.

“We spent the first 90 days of the pandemic working with numerous SRNS procurement staff members around the clock, seven days a week, to get items that would ensure the safety of SRS employees. We were able to locate and deliver these highly sought-after products by sending delivery trucks all over the country,” he said.

Weinstein said being able to support essential operations like SRS ensured that KAMO employees never missed a paycheck, while creating an opportunity to hire new employees who had been laid off from other industries.

COVID-19 figures released

As of Friday morning, the Savannah River Site had seen a confirmed total of 569 cases of COVID-19 among its workforce.

That’s an increase of 24 cases from the 545 that were reported last Friday.

Of the 569 cases, 533 people have recovered and been cleared to return to work, according to spokeswoman Amy R. Boyette.

