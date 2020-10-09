Advertisement

Follow up: S.C. school choice advocates say thousands wanted SAFE grants

By Jason Raven
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Jeremiah Dew says because of the COVID-19 pandemic, his family decided to send their daughter to private school this fall.

“There was a lot of confusion over what the school district here was going to do,” Dew explained.

Dew said he and his family were going to apply for a SAFE Grant for their daughter.

SAFE Grants would have provided up to 5,000 families with one-time scholarships to help cover private school tuition costs. They would be paid for with the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds -- federal money given to Gov. Henry McMaster as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

MORE | Lawyers see no state-level fix for S.C. ballots missing signature

McMaster hoped to spend $32 million of the $48 million he received on the SAFE Grants program.

“It would’ve been a very big relief for us for her private school tuition,” he said.

But Wednesday, the Supreme Court of South Carolina struck the grant program down, saying it violated the state constitution.

Justices ruled the grants would have used public funds for the direct benefit of private educational institutions.

Dew said he was disappointed by the news. And his family wasn’t the only one.

Dr. Shaunette Parker, director of parent and community engagement with My SC Education, said there were 15,000 families who had shown interest in the program.

“It feels like everyone wants to create this dichotomy where everyone has to be for this issue or that issue,” Parker said. “It’s really frustrating because we feel like we’re missing the mark for our children.”

But public school advocates say this was a big win for public education.

The Palmetto State Teachers Association said they were pleased with the court’s ruling and didn’t want to see the public funds be used outside of the public-school system.

Director of Government Affairs Patrick Kelly said he believes this ruling could impact any potential voucher program legislation in 2021.

“My hope is he would reconsider and look at the areas in the state that are struggling right now and put that money to use in the places where we’ve known for years it needs to go,” SCEA President Sherry East said.

Dew said his family is going to keep doing whatever it takes to make sure their daughter gets the best education possible.

“We still have to make the right decisions for us and we will continue to work hard,” he said.

McMaster said he will ask the state Supreme Court to reconsider its decision.

Copyright 2020, WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Despite drop in traffic deaths, South Carolina still faces high numbers

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Emily Wakeman
South Carolina is seeing fewer traffic fatalities than in years past, but it still ranks highest in the nation.

News

Election officials prep Bell Auditorium for early voting

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
As early voting is set to begin across the state of Georgia on Monday, Richmond County election officials are getting the Bell Auditorium ready.

News

What are the ramifications of loss of SAFE Grants?

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The state Supreme Court struck down the grant program, saying the governor could not use public money to benefit private institutions.

News

Ga. man sentenced for using fake Facebook to make threats against schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Georgia man received a sentence of 18 months in prison for making threats against East Alabama and West Georgia schools and conveying false information.

Latest News

News

Crews sent to another injury wreck on crash-prone stretch of I-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rescue crews have been dispatched again to a crash-prone stretch of Interstate 20 west of Augusta that’s gained a deadly reputation recently.

News

GAE sues Gov. Brian Kemp, state officials over school reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Association of Educators has filed a lawsuit against state officials in Fulton County Superior Court, according to their website.

News

Ga. deputies bid farewell to K9 officer

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chatham County Deputies bid farewell to a beloved colleague and friend Thursday.

News

Valley Public Service Authority drops boil advisory

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Residents of Easy Street no longer need to boil their water before consuming it, according to the Valley Public Service Authority.

News

Georgia deputy fired for pointing gun at handcuffed man

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A sheriff in Georgia says a deputy has been fired for pointing her gun at a man who was handcuffed while trying to get him into a patrol car.

News

‘Tiger King’ figure from South Carolina is indicted in Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victoria Doss
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announced animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking indictments against a man featured in the popular Netflix series “Tiger King.”