Say cheese: Man staring into surveillance camera wanted in burglary

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to question a man spotted looking at a surveillance camera following a burglary.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is hoping to question a man spotted looking at a surveillance camera following a burglary.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is hoping to question a man spotted looking at a surveillance camera following a burglary.

According to the sheriff’s office, the burglary happened on the 3200 block of Trailwood Court back on Oct. 6.

Deputies are seeking the pictured subject only for questioning.

Any information in regards to this subject should be sent to Deputy Thomas Langford at (706)-821-1038, or any on-duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1080.

