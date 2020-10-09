Advertisement

More sentencings in ‘massive’ Georgia, Florida meth ring

(KGWN)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WCTV) - Two Moultrie men are now on their way to federal prison for their part in what the feds call a “massive, multi-state” meth ring.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Willie Clayton, who goes by the nicknames “Pimp” and “Pootsie,” was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison and Kurt Jones was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

They are just two of the 35 people arrested in this case and the latest of dozens to be sentenced in an investigation that dates back to 2016.

Federal drug agents say the group distributed nearly four pounds of meth a week to customers in Georgia, Florida and other southern states.

“I can’t underscore enough the impressive coordination demonstrated by numerous law enforcement partners engaged in investigating and ultimately bringing down a major methamphetamine distribution ring which was trafficking massive amounts of this deadly drug across Georgia and the southeast,” said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler of the Middle District of Georgia.

The U.S Attorney’s Office said previously that some of the transactions occurred in Atlanta, Georgia, and parts of Florida, including at the Georgia-Florida line.

While most of the defendants and accused ring leader Borris Fuller are from Moultrie, defendants from Tallahassee, Bristol and Lake City are among those already sentenced in this case.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Despite drop in traffic deaths, South Carolina still faces high numbers

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Emily Wakeman
South Carolina is seeing fewer traffic fatalities than in years past, but it still ranks highest in the nation.

News

Election officials prep Bell Auditorium for early voting

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
As early voting is set to begin across the state of Georgia on Monday, Richmond County election officials are getting the Bell Auditorium ready.

News

What are the ramifications of loss of SAFE Grants?

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The state Supreme Court struck down the grant program, saying the governor could not use public money to benefit private institutions.

News

Ga. man sentenced for using fake Facebook to make threats against schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Georgia man received a sentence of 18 months in prison for making threats against East Alabama and West Georgia schools and conveying false information.

News

Crews sent to another injury wreck on crash-prone stretch of I-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rescue crews have been dispatched again to a crash-prone stretch of Interstate 20 west of Augusta that’s gained a deadly reputation recently.

Latest News

News

GAE sues Gov. Brian Kemp, state officials over school reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Association of Educators has filed a lawsuit against state officials in Fulton County Superior Court, according to their website.

News

Ga. deputies bid farewell to K9 officer

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chatham County Deputies bid farewell to a beloved colleague and friend Thursday.

News

Valley Public Service Authority drops boil advisory

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Residents of Easy Street no longer need to boil their water before consuming it, according to the Valley Public Service Authority.

News

Georgia deputy fired for pointing gun at handcuffed man

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A sheriff in Georgia says a deputy has been fired for pointing her gun at a man who was handcuffed while trying to get him into a patrol car.

News

‘Tiger King’ figure from South Carolina is indicted in Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victoria Doss
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announced animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking indictments against a man featured in the popular Netflix series “Tiger King.”

Business

Sneak peek: Dollar General unveils new, more stylish bargain stores

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Dollar General is launching a new store concept aimed at shoppers with deeper pockets looking for a good deal, similar to Five Below.