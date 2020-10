AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting unwanted or expired medication on Saturday, October 24.

You can turn in those medications at the CVS stores located at 1520 Walton Way and 2902 Peach Orchard Rd. Augusta, Georgia, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is hosting an event where the community can dispose of unwanted or expired medication. ((Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office))

