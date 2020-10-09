Get your ‘Greek-To-Go’ at the 31st Augusta Greek Festival

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Need dinner plans? The Greek Festival going on in downtown Augusta until October 17.

For the 31st anniversary of the Augusta Greek Festival, despite the changes, organizers said the show must still go on.

The big changes being no vendors, music, or entertainment this year, but the menu is pretty much the same compared to previous years.

The annual festival has turned into a drive-thru thanks to the pandemic, one they’re calling ‘Greek-To-Go.’ And it has been packed every day Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

You can hop in line or order online through Augusta to-go to get some delicious Greek food.

The festival will be open Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

View the full menu for the festival here.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.