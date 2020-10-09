Georgia deputy fired for pointing gun at handcuffed man

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff in Georgia says a deputy has been fired for pointing her gun at a man who was handcuffed while trying to get him into a patrol car.

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill said the incident involving Deputy Nicole Pitts happened Tuesday night when the man refused to get inside the vehicle.

Another deputy who saw Pitts pointing her weapon informed the office about the incident, which led to an investigation.

Pitts was fired from her role on Wednesday afternoon.

