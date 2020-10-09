Advertisement

GAE sues Gov. Brian Kemp, state officials over school reopening

The Georgia Association of Educators has filed a lawsuit against state officials in Fulton County Superior Court, according to their website.
The Georgia Association of Educators has filed a lawsuit against state officials in Fulton County Superior Court, according to their website.(WALB)
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Association of Educators has filed a lawsuit against state officials in Fulton County Superior Court, according to their website.

The lawsuit names Gov. Brian Kemp, other state officials and Paulding County officials for what the complaint claims is reckless guidance and actions in opening school buildings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The suit, filed Wednesday, says the governor’s actions have put the health and safety of Georgia’s 1.8 million public school students at risk in egregious violation of Article VIII of the Georgia Constitution and its mandate that all students receive an “adequate public education.”

“Georgia’s 1.8 million public school students deserve to be safe and healthy in all school settings. They should be in spaces that do not risk their health and by extension, the health of their family and friends,” Lisa Morgan, GAE president, said. “Decisions by some of our leaders have led to classroom and school environments that endanger our children. As an organization of educators, that goes against the very nature of who we are and what we do for our students every day. That is why today GAE, along with other plaintiffs, saw the need to file suit.”

The GAE said, on numerous occasions, has asked Kemp, other state leadership and local school leaders to put the safety of students above everything else in the decisions regarding reopening schools.

“Educators fully understand the preferred option of in-person instruction,” said Morgan. “We want to be in our classrooms interacting with our students and providing them the instructional experiences we know to provide them the best learning opportunities. However, our overriding concern is the welfare and safety of our students. It would be absolutely devastating to the school community to know that one of our students became seriously ill or worse simply because in-person instruction was mandated over virtual.”

The suit comes after instances such as the viral video showing crowded school hallways in Paulding and other counties served to illustrate the disregard for the safety of students and school workers, according to GAE.

The suit asks for the following:

  • Declare the constitutional right to an adequate public school education includes the student’s right to school facilities that meet basic health and safety standards.
  • Declare the local board of education has created a public nuisance through its acts and omissions.
  • Declare that public school districts have a duty to provide a safe work environment for its employees.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Despite drop in traffic deaths, South Carolina still faces high numbers

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Emily Wakeman
South Carolina is seeing fewer traffic fatalities than in years past, but it still ranks highest in the nation.

News

Election officials prep Bell Auditorium for early voting

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
As early voting is set to begin across the state of Georgia on Monday, Richmond County election officials are getting the Bell Auditorium ready.

News

What are the ramifications of loss of SAFE Grants?

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The state Supreme Court struck down the grant program, saying the governor could not use public money to benefit private institutions.

News

Ga. man sentenced for using fake Facebook to make threats against schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Georgia man received a sentence of 18 months in prison for making threats against East Alabama and West Georgia schools and conveying false information.

News

Crews sent to another injury wreck on crash-prone stretch of I-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rescue crews have been dispatched again to a crash-prone stretch of Interstate 20 west of Augusta that’s gained a deadly reputation recently.

Latest News

News

Ga. deputies bid farewell to K9 officer

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chatham County Deputies bid farewell to a beloved colleague and friend Thursday.

News

Valley Public Service Authority drops boil advisory

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Residents of Easy Street no longer need to boil their water before consuming it, according to the Valley Public Service Authority.

News

Georgia deputy fired for pointing gun at handcuffed man

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A sheriff in Georgia says a deputy has been fired for pointing her gun at a man who was handcuffed while trying to get him into a patrol car.

News

‘Tiger King’ figure from South Carolina is indicted in Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victoria Doss
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announced animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking indictments against a man featured in the popular Netflix series “Tiger King.”

Business

Sneak peek: Dollar General unveils new, more stylish bargain stores

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Dollar General is launching a new store concept aimed at shoppers with deeper pockets looking for a good deal, similar to Five Below.