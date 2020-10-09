Ga. man sentenced for using fake Facebook to make threats against schools

GEORGIA (WTVM) - A Georgia man received a sentence of 18 months in prison for making threats against East Alabama and West Georgia schools and conveying false information.

29-year-old Levi Calhoun, III of Georgetown, Ga., previously pleaded guilty, on Nov. 7, 2018, to the charges and admitted that he created a fake Facebook account to spread several threats to someone would use explosive devices and firearms to attack one or more Eufaula, Alabama and Quitman County, Georgia schools.

Calhoun was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.

It was also noted that Calhoun utilized images from another Facebook user to create the fake account in an effort to conceal his identity, causing law enforcement to initially seek out and question that individual. Agents quickly traced the fake account back to Calhoun and exposed his scheme.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Eufaula Police Department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Georgetown Police Department, and the Enterprise Police Department investigated this case, with assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and the Alabama Fusion Center. Assistant United States Attorney Eric M. Counts prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.