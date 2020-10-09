Ga. deputies bid farewell to K9 officer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Deputies bid farewell to a beloved colleague and friend Thursday.

K9 Largo was honored at an End of Watch ceremony Thursday afternoon at Port City Animal Hospital.

Deputies supported him and his handler, Cpl. Ben Homan, through this difficult time, and remembered Largo’s contributions to the force.

“I’m actually on my third canine, so I’ve had to go through this experience twice, and I’ve gone through it with many other handlers, helping them out just like we’re doing now. It’s probably the worst feeling that we can have in K9. It’s that time that you have to make the decision, not what’s better for you but what’s better for the dog,” said Lt. Jason Livie.

Largo came to Chatham County in 2014 from Fort Benning after nearly 5 years in the military, including two tours in Afghanistan. He retired in 2018.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.